Filecash (FIC) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Filecash (FIC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $311,699.23 and approximately $188,965.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

