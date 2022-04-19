Financial Analysis: DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get DriveItAway alerts:

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DriveItAway and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway 4.96% -6.30% 7.88% Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DriveItAway and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.66 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.21 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.42

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kuke Music.

Summary

DriveItAway beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway (Get Rating)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.