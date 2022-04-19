Financial Contrast: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 32.06% 9.06% 1.08% Investors Bancorp 31.87% 11.68% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.81 $8.58 million $1.77 9.10 Investors Bancorp $983.10 million 3.50 $313.33 million $1.33 10.43

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Peoples Financial pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 28 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

