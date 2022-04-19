FintruX Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $703.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00104873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

