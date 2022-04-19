First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 328,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.