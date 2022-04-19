First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,167. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.