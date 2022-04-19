First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $29.76.

