FLETA (FLETA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,158.00

FLETA (FLETA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $135,158.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

