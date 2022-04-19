FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $29.90. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 3,523 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 140.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.