Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 460,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 238,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.