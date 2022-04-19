Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.