Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.
FWRD stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
