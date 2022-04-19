Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.

FWRD stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

