Fractal Price Tops $0.10 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $1.74 million and $263,919.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07463580 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,357.32 or 0.99869445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

