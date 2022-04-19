Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$196.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$198.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last three months.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$210.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$180.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6796262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.