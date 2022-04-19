Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 1,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,775. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

