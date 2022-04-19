FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.21. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 67,459 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.