Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

