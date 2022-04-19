Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,162 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.