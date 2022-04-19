FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Hits $484.85 Million

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00104861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

