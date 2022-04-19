Furucombo (COMBO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $304,563.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.85 million and $304,563.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.03 or 0.07496733 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,393.72 or 1.00166012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

