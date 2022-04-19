Fyooz Price Hits $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $100,985.99 and approximately $24,340.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

