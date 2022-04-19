Galatasaray Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $919,503.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.98 million and $919,503.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00007543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

