Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 44,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,683. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
