Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 44,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,683. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.95.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.