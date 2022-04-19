GAMB (GMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.84 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. GAMB has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $6.84 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

