Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,321. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

