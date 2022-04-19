Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 4,141,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,576. The company has a market cap of $410.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%. The company had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

