Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $51.77 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00012334 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and $14.93 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.31 or 0.07466723 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.79 or 1.00128980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

