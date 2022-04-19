Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:GATO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gatos Silver by 110,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gatos Silver by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

