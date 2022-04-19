Gifto Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Gifto has a total market cap of $32.23 million and $5.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

