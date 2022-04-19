Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.37, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

