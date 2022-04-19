Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 224.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 315,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

