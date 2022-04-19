Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,591. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

