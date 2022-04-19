Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.