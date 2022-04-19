GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 437,162 shares of company stock worth $3,625,296 in the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,072. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

