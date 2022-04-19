Graviton Market Cap Reaches $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.15 or 0.07449921 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,452.61 or 0.99774897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

