Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 7,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

