Greef Roderick De Sells 18,530 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 18,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $325,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 352,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

