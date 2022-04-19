Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRYN remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Green Hygienics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Get Green Hygienics alerts:

About Green Hygienics (Get Rating)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.