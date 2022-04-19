Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRYN remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Green Hygienics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
About Green Hygienics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Hygienics (GRYN)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.