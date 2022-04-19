Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.