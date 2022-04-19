Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

uniQure stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,398. The firm has a market cap of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

