Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Financial Comparison

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 7.50 $399.33 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.30 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.82%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.