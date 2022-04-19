Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. 83,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,211. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after buying an additional 186,692 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

