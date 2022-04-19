HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,672 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 255.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.53.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 12,649,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,132,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

