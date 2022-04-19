HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,445. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $98.12 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.