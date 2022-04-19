HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $574.15. 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.60. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

