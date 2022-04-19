HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 87,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.40. 2,322,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

