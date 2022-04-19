HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 280,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. 3,548,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

