HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,980. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

