HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

CLX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. 945,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

