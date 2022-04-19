HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,387 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LYFT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 3,966,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
